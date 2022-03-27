With winter in the rearview mirror and grass turning greener, drivers may be turning their attention to the abundance of trash that has piled up on roadsides.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said litter continues to be an issue this year.

It may not be a glamorous job, but crews said volunteers are needed to keep these areas clean.

“Our mowing crews will be starting in May,” said Bret Hicks, MoDOT Assistant Maintenance Liaison. “Once you hit a piece of trash, you’re making thousands of little pieces of trash out there. It’s a good time here in April to try to get this all cleaned up and looking good for our traveling public. We want to get it taken care of before our mowing crews get out there.

Officials with MoDOT said they rely on their maintenance staff, prisoners through a work release program and, most importantly, volunteers to clean up the mess.

In Ozark, a group of volunteers have been coming together for a year now to pick up trash around the city.

Coordinator, Brooke Street, said the group is called Clean Green Ozark.

“Last year in 2021, in Ozark alone, we were able to pick up over 400 bags of trash,” said Street. “This season, we’ve started our 2022 season, and just in the past week we’ve picked up over 85 bags of trash.”

She said she created the group after seeing people from Ozark post online about how much trash was piling up on the side of the highways.

“These are local people who care about the city we live in,” said Street. “They care about our environment. They’re frustrated with the trash. It’s people coming together.”

Street said they schedule clean up events around the city, but they need more people to get involved.

“We encourage individuals, businesses, and groups to set their dates, set their times, set their location, and we will provide the trash bags and the vests,” said Street. “Then we will coordinate the pickup of the bags once they’re completed.”

There’s an upcoming trash meet in Ozark, she said, on April 16.

People can email cleangreenozark@ozarkmissouri.org to coordinate a trash pickup in Ozark.

“We are asking all Missourians to find ways to help clean Missouri’s roadsides during the Trash Bash month of April,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “We ask our Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups to pick up their sections, and anyone can do a one-time volunteer effort, including community groups or clubs or any individual interested doing community service hours.”

MoDOT crews said they will provide trash bags and safety vests to anyone who volunteers. Regionally, events will be announced that people can come join in the litter pickup.

They said one of the easiest ways to help combat litter is not to create it in the first place.