ST. LOUIS, Mo (CBS).-- St. Louis city officials are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a string of unsolved child murders. There are currently four unsolved cases involving the shooting deaths of children in the St. Louis area. More than a dozen children have been killed in gun violence in the city this summer.

At a news conference on Saturday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a $25,000 reward for each of four unsolved cases involving children. She noted city officials have expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation in several cases, in part because of fears of retaliation from gangs and drug dealers. The reward offer ends on September 1.