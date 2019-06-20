Vaping is harmful, especially for teens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Director of Health Services for Springfield Public Schools, Jean Grabeel, said high-levels of nicotine is what makes vaping harmful.

“You’re still inhaling, you’re still taking in a harmful substance to your body that is cancer-causing,” said Grabeel.

Grabeel said this is especially true for young adults.

“Their young bodies are still developing, that can cause damage to body organs, and to your liver, to your lungs, your heart,” said Grabeel.

Grabeel said all of which can make it harder for a student athlete to perform.

“Using nicotine lessens the blood flow, it makes your blood pressure go up, so it makes your heart work harder,” said Grabeel. “That’s going to cause more strain on your heart and on your lungs, especially if you’re a performing athlete.”

Grabeel said nicotine use also increases the risk for addiction to other drugs in the future.

“It’s very addictive and when you have higher concentrations of nicotine you’re going to be addicted,” said Gabreel. “Then, you’re going to want to use it more and in higher concentration.”

Head Athletic Trainer for Drury University, Erin Kineman, said student athletes must remain healthy to endure trainings and practices.

“They put multiple hours everyday of work into it,” said Kineman. “Whether it’s strength training in the weight room, extra conditioning, and then their practices with coaches and teammates.”