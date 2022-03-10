UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Monroe Police identified 19-year-old Billquarrius K. Goodin as the driver of the 2006 Infiniti that was involved in the March 5, 2022, fatal shooting on South 9th Street. According to officers, they identified Goodin as the driver by video footage in the area.

Goodin was seen in the video arguing with one of the victims just moments before the shooting. According to the footage, Goodin had an argument with a victim at the Now Save on Winnsboro Road. Moments after the argument, Goodin reportedly drove his 2006 Infiniti towards the victim and the passenger in the car was seen firing a 9mm handgun from the vehicle, which resulted in a 13-year-old being shot.

After the shooting, Goodin reportedly drove away from the scene. Goodin denied having an altercation with anyone and stated he never knew anyone shot from his car.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder. His bond was set at $150,000.

Billquarrius K. Goodin

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police have made an arrest in the South 9th Street shooting. According to the arrest affidavit, police arrested Travion Pleasant and charged him with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Police say the victim of this shooting is still in the hospital in Shreveport. On March 9, 2022, police say Pleasant turned himself in to police and admitted that he was the person responsible for the shooting.

According to police, Pleasant admitted that he was in the back seat of his friend’s car and used his Taurus 9mm handgun to shoot at a person standing in the roadway. Police tell us Pleasant first told them he only shot because the person was shooting first. However, Pleasant eventually admitted he was the one who shot first, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say after the shooting happened, Pleasant said he tossed the gun in the woods in the Robinson Place Subdivision. Police say Pleasant had a prior arrest in 2020 for illegal use of a weapon.

Pleasant was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Police are still looking for the other individuals pictured below. If you have information that can help police you are urged to contact them the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.

Travion Pleasant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a shooting, that occurred on Saturday, March 5, 2022, on the 1700 block of South 9th Street that left one juvenile injured. According to authorities, a small silver car was seen driving away at the time of the shooting.

If anyone knows the identity of the individuals shown below, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.