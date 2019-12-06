Tyson gives a tasty donation to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the 14th year in a row, McDonald’s gave a huge donation to Ozarks Food Harvest

Today, Tyson Foods wheeled in 40,000 pounds of chicken along with an $8,000 check from McDonald’s.

Bart Brown, the president of Ozarks Food Harvest, couldn’t be more thankful.

He says southwest Missouri has a huge problem with kids going hungry.

Our food insecurity rate is higher than the national average and across the state.

But this donation is especially important because it’s much needed for growing children.

“big donations like this make all the difference to us and this donation, in particular, is very meaningful because its protein and protein is the most requested food item that we get,” Brown said. “So this is enough protein to make about 200,000 meals. That’s an impact.”

If you need help from Ozarks Food Harvest, they’re located off North Cedarbrook near I44 and Glenstone.