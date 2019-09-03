Live Now
Tuesday, September 3 Evening Forecast

Fall temperatures are going to have to wait this month. We’ve got a long stretch of hot conditions ahead.

Tonight looks clear and quiet with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Humidity and temperature levels will run high again on Wednesday across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. A weak cool front will usher in some relief further north. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-80s in Rolla, MO, to low 90s in Mtn. Home, AR. The front will move through dry in most places, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be able to fire near the front by late afternoon near and south of the state line.

A pleasant morning will follow on Thursday as we enjoy the benefits of the cool front. Morning readings will range from upper 50s near Vichy, MO, to mid to upper 60s across Northern Arkansas.

The pleasant morning will heat up quickly with afternoon highs near 90°.

The weather looks even hotter on Friday as another weak cool front dashes south into the area. West to northwest winds ahead of the front will lead to a stripe of hot weather over Northern Arkansas into Southern Missouri where afternoon readings will top out in the low to mid-90s.

The front doesn’t look like its got much of a shot at producing any rain, and temperatures won’t cool off much in the wake of the front. In fact, temperatures will likely top out near 90° again Saturday afternoon.

There’s a signal for at least a low chance for showers and thunderstorm heading into Sunday. This should help trim the heat back a bit. Hot and mostly dry weather will hang on into mid-week next week. The door is open for the heat to begin subsiding late next week into the third week of the month.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 63°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 70°

Friday

91° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 65°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Sunday

89° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 70°

Monday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
6%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
6%
72°

72°

3 AM
Clear
6%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
6%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

