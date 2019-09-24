Tuesday, September 24 Evening Forecast

Soaking rainfall moved across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas on Tuesday. Rain totals were between a quarter and a half an inch across Springfield. The rain has been great to see after a bone dry first half of the month. There was a sharp cut-off to the rain though with many areas north of Hwy. 60 not seeing any rain at all.

The rain also had a major impact on daytime temperatures, providing a fall feel to the day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

The pattern will continue to offer up more rain opportunities, mainly focused around Wednesday into Wednesday night and then again Friday night into Saturday.

For tonight, we’ll hold onto patchy clouds and a slight chance for a shower. The better chances for rain will tend to be south of the state line throughout the night and then closer to Central Missouri toward sunrise. A coof front diving in from the northwest will keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms going Wednesday, but the better chances for rain will likely hold off until late afternoon as temperatures warm into the 80s. This will help trigger a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms along and south of the front late Wednesday afternoon into the overnight. Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas could pick up some healthy rainfall totals and a few of the storms could be on the strong side. Rain amounts of 1 to 2″ are possible, with locally higher amounts expected. The heavier rain looks like it will tend to be near and south of a Joplin, MO, to Eminence, MO, line.

HEAVY RAIN AND A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

The cold front will settle south into Arkansas by morning on Thursday with temperatures falling to comfy cool levels.

The cold front will do an about-face, spreading warmth and humidity back into the area as we close out the week. Mostly cloudy and mild weather Thursday will give way to sunshine and heat Friday with temperatures that will get close to 90° during the afternoon.

Another shot at rain will follow as a storm moves northeast out of the Southwest, interacting with a nearby front. This will generate showers and thunderstorms along a front Friday night northwest of the area. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will spill southeast Saturday. Right now, the day as a whole doesn’t look like a washout and temperatures will be warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A hot and mostly dry pattern will get reestablished by Sunday as a trough amplifies over the West. This will allow the summer ridge to build back to the northwest, pushing the frontal boundary back out of the area. Unusually hot weather can be expected Sunday through the middle of next week. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, well above average lows that are in the 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°, again well above average highs that are in the 70s. The afternoon highs will be warm enough to at least flirt with record levels.

The hot pattern will once again relax by the end of the week.

Light Rain

Springfield

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
63°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
63°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
64°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 64°
% ° 64°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 84° 62°

Thursday

80° / 70°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 80° 70°

Friday

87° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 67°

Saturday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 69°

Sunday

85° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 71°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
68°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
82°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
80°

Saturday, September 28th