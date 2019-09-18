Tuesday, September 17 Overnight Forecast

High pressure and hot weather continue to rule across the Ozarks, but a shift in the pattern is coming later this week.

In the meantime, it’s more of the same. Skies will remain mostly clear with just a few lucky locations getting an isolated afternoon downpour through Thursday. Morning temperatures will remain comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60s, but the afternoon heat will remain equally oppressive, topping out in the low to mid-90s.

The summer ridge that has dominated the pattern will finally get nudged into the Southeast by the end of the week. This will open the door to some tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Imelda. Clouds will be on the increase Friday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible by afternoon. Afternoon highs will be quite a bit cooler, generally in the low to mid-80s.

This is the beginning of a more unsettled stretch of weather that will also keep afternoon temperatures much milder. The setup will feature a frontal boundary moving into the area over the weekend with the atmosphere remaining primed for wet weather. A series of upper-level storms will also contribute to triggering showers and thunderstorms at times Saturday into next week. The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will definitely be periods of showers and thunderstorms both days. The rain looks like it may be heaviest on Sunday with ingredients in place to generate a more widespread round of rain and thunder that may come in during the morning and exit during the afternoon. We’ll also have to watch out for some stronger storms with the wind energy ramping up a bit in the atmosphere, but right now severe chances look low.

Sunday’s wave of thunder may be enough to push the front through much of the area, but it will likely return north Monday into Tuesday. This will keep the area cloudier with a chance for showers Monday. A more organized round of rain and thunder may sweep through on Tuesday.

The wetter weather is welcome after weeks of nearly no rain, but amounts could be heavy at times. The main benefit of the more unsettled pattern is to keep afternoon temperatures on the mild side with highs in the 70s to mid-80s through Tuesday.