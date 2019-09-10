Tuesday, September 10 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The hot pattern eased a little today compliments of cloudier skies. Temperatures were slow to warm during the morning but climbed up to near 90° during the afternoon as the clouds thinned. This is the 8th day this month that temperatures have hit 90° and the pattern will stay hot over the next couple of days.

The afternoon heat triggered a few isolated showers, but they’ll fade by sunset with mostly clear and warm weather expected the rest of the night.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain hot and mostly dry. Morning lows in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs both days. A storm pulling out of the West and across the Upper Midwest will push a cool front through much of the area Friday morning. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to arrive with the front late Thursday evening through Friday morning. Drier air will filter in behind the front Friday with partly sunny skies expected through late afternoon. The heatwave will take a pause with afternoon highs on Friday in the mid-80s.

FRONT TO BRING PAUSE IN HEATWAVE FRIDAY

The front will make a return trip across the area Saturday with warmer and more humid weather spreading back in. A few isolated showers and thunderstorm are possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday looks hot and mostly dry with highs in the low 90s.

The overall pattern has a warm signature next week with a trough in the Western U.S. preventing any cool air from invading the Eastern U.S. There could be some tropical trouble brewing in the Gulf by early next week and some of this moisture may try to find it’s way north into parts of the Ozarks by Tuesday. This would lead to an uptick in cloud cover and rain chances and also trim back the heat again.

STORM NEAR THE BAHAMAS WILL HEAD INTO THE GULF

The late summer heatwave will continue into the backend of next week with a stronger cool front finally bringing a switch from late summer to early fall by the 21st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

86°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 73°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 69°

Friday

82° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 64°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 68°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 69°

Monday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
6%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
8%
86°

Saturday, September 28th