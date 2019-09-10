Tuesday, September 10 Evening Forecast

The hot pattern eased a little today compliments of cloudier skies. Temperatures were slow to warm during the morning but climbed up to near 90° during the afternoon as the clouds thinned. This is the 8th day this month that temperatures have hit 90° and the pattern will stay hot over the next couple of days.

The afternoon heat triggered a few isolated showers, but they’ll fade by sunset with mostly clear and warm weather expected the rest of the night.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain hot and mostly dry. Morning lows in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs both days. A storm pulling out of the West and across the Upper Midwest will push a cool front through much of the area Friday morning. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to arrive with the front late Thursday evening through Friday morning. Drier air will filter in behind the front Friday with partly sunny skies expected through late afternoon. The heatwave will take a pause with afternoon highs on Friday in the mid-80s.

FRONT TO BRING PAUSE IN HEATWAVE FRIDAY

The front will make a return trip across the area Saturday with warmer and more humid weather spreading back in. A few isolated showers and thunderstorm are possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday looks hot and mostly dry with highs in the low 90s.

The overall pattern has a warm signature next week with a trough in the Western U.S. preventing any cool air from invading the Eastern U.S. There could be some tropical trouble brewing in the Gulf by early next week and some of this moisture may try to find it’s way north into parts of the Ozarks by Tuesday. This would lead to an uptick in cloud cover and rain chances and also trim back the heat again.

STORM NEAR THE BAHAMAS WILL HEAD INTO THE GULF

The late summer heatwave will continue into the backend of next week with a stronger cool front finally bringing a switch from late summer to early fall by the 21st.