Tuesday, October 8 Evening Forecast

Today was another keeper across the area with chilly morning temperatures giving way to afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Sunshine was abundant too, but this will change on Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Temperatures will cool off quickly this evening, but they won’t drop to the levels we’ve seen the last couple of nights thanks to increasing clouds by morning and a bit more of a breeze out of the southeast.

Clouds will be fairly thin early on in the day Wednesday, but they’ll thicken up with a high overcast developing as a moisture-starved storm moves across the area. There will likely be some showers north of the interstate, but the air near the surface will be very dry. This will likely keep the rain from reaching the surface, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out especially closer to Hwy. 54. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A bigger storm will sweep through Thursday night into Friday. Ahead of the storm on Thursday will find patchy clouds with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A sharp cold front will push across the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will try to line up near and behind the front. There will be a low chance for severe weather, mainly near and west of Hwy. 65 Thursday evening through midnight. Strong winds will be the main risk, but an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain amounts could be heavy too, with a signal for excessive rain from Eastern Oklahoma into Northwest Arkansas.

POTENT STORM BRINGS STORMS TO THE AREA THURSDAY NIGHT

Temperatures will nosedive behind the front, settling into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday morning. Light showers and drizzle will continue through the morning with slow clearing during the afternoon. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest and temperatures will likely remain mired in the 40s all day.

COLD WEATHER POURS IN BEHIND THE STORM

Skies will become clear with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s Saturday morning, cold enough for some patchy frost. Saturday will be bright and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday with highs near 70° under sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Monday with highs in the mid-70s. Skies will remain sunny. Showers and cooler temperatures will move in on Tuesday.