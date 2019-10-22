Tuesday, October 22 Evening Forecast

Cool and breezy fall weather dominated the pattern again today. Temperatures will turn around on Wednesday afternoon another chilly night tonight. Temperatures will slip into the mid-40s this evening where they will stall for the remainder of the night as a bit of cloud cover moves through.

Skies will remain bright again on Wednesday with temperatures climbing up to near 70°. The warm-up will come with breezy south to southwest winds as the next cold front approaches from the northwest.

The front will slide through by Thursday morning with rain developing behind the front by sunrise. The rain will remain fairly steady across much of the area throughout the day Thursday, especially along I-44. Temperatures won’t budge much, remaining stuck in the upper 40s to low 50s. The rain will continue through Thursday night before tapering off early Friday. Rain totals will top 1″ across Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas with lighter amounts elsewhere.

Friday will be a “tweener” as the area finds itself between waves of rain. Clouds will thin out some during the afternoon with temperatures remaining cool. A storm will move out of the Southwest Friday into Saturday sending another wave of showers across the area Saturday. The combination of clouds and showers will keep temperatures cool again across most of the area.

The exiting storm will open the door to a sunnier and milder stretch of weather Sunday into Tuesday. Temperatures will be chilly at night with afternoon highs in the 60s.

The next wave of showers will likely move through late Tuesday into Wednesday with a front that will send in another round of chilly weather.

