Tuesday, October 15 Evening Forecast

A cold front will continue it’s slide across the area this evening. Showers will remain possible into the early evening before ending from the northwest. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible across Northern Arkansas into South Central Missouri. So far, storms have been reluctant to develop in this area though.

Skies will clear out from the northwest by midnight with chilly air pouring into the area. Temperatures will settle out in the upper 30s northwest to low 40s southeast around sunrise.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of another stretch of beautiful fall weather. Sunshine will come with a chilly breeze out of the northwest on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.

A cold night will follow with temperatures sliding into the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures may be just cold enough for some patchy light frost in places.

A warming trend will begin Thursday with sunshine pushing temperatures back up into the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday looks even warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.

The pattern will take a shift by the weekend as a storm sets up in the Western U.S. The first in a pair of fronts will move through Saturday bringing a chance of showers to the area, mainly Saturday morning. Clouds look like they’ll tend to linger throughout the afternoon into the evening, making for a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll start Sunday off with cloudy skies and a slight chance for showers, but clouds will tend to thin out during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Winds will turn breezy out of the south as a cold front approaches from the west. Ingredients are in place for showers and thunderstorms to develop along the front by late Sunday, moving across the Ozarks Sunday night. We’ll have to keep an eye on the risk for heavy rainfall and severe weather, but right now that doesn’t appear to be a lock.

Showers may linger into Monday morning, but they should quickly end with clearing skies and brisk winds out of the west. Temperatures will be a little cooler. Sunshine and cooler weather will follow on Tuesday.

The pattern looks like it may lock into more of a cool and dry pattern across much of the eastern half of the nation through the remainder of the month.