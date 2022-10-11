Happy Tuesday!

For the first time in a very long time, rain is showing up on the radar this morning. Moisture is streaming in from the southwest moving to the northeast. The heaviest of rain for this round will be north of I-44. While a few stronger showers will be possible, this will mainly be light rain for the area, so we will not be expecting any flooding issues. Scattered showers will be likely through the early afternoon hours before tapering off and giving us a break for the evening.

Round #2 of rain will begin in the early morning hours of Wednesday as a cold front moves through. It is looking like this is shaping up to be a narrow band of showers along the frontal passage. Models are showing a few stronger storms possible along this line. The Storm Prediction Center has put our area under a marginal risk of severe weather as the front moves through.

Models have backed off on precipitation totals, which is disappointing. Once round #2 wraps up, we won’t be seeing much in way of moisture for the next 7 days.