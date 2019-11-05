Tuesday, November 5 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and highs near 60° made for a beautiful day today, but rain and colder temperatures are set to move in for the remainder of the week.

For tonight, we’ll hold onto clear skies through the evening. Clouds will build in from the southwest after midnight with showers and drizzle set to move in closer to sunrise.

Showers and drizzle will continue into the morning before tapering off to just patchy areas of light showers or drizzle for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s.

By evening showers and some thunder will be developing to the southwest, spreading east and northeast Wednesday evening. It looks like a wet night for the Ozarks, especially along and south of the interstate. Showers will continue into Thursday morning before tapering off with clearing skies by early afternoon from north to south. Temperatures will turn much colder with readings slipping into the 30s Thursday morning before recovering into the low 40s thanks to some afternoon sun.

Rain totals will be light closer to Central Missouri, but around an inch is expected along and just south of the interstate with amounts of over 2″ possible near and south of the state line.

RAINFALL EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

We’ll wrap up the week with sunshine, but temperatures will remain cold. Friday morning will start with lows in the low to mid-20s, the coldest readings of the fall so far. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Temperatures will spike on Saturday as winds become southwest. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day warming temperatures from a little below freezing early into the upper 50s to mid-60s during the afternoon.

A front will bring colder weather back into the area late Sunday, but it looks like there will be enough time to warm temperatures into the upper 50s north to mid to upper 60s across Northern Arkansas.

A blast of arctic air will slip into Missouri by Monday. The leading edge of this cold air mass could come with some snow flurries early in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s.

ARCTIC BLAST HITS THE EAST EARLY NEXT WEEK

The following morning will come with lows close to 20° with highs again only in the 30s.