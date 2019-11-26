Tuesday, November 26 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All eyes will be on the risk of severe weather and damaging winds overnight tonight. A powerful storm will wrap up northwest of the area tonight pushing a cold front through the area this evening. The threat of severe weather will come in two rounds through this evening. The first round will be across North Central Arkansas into Southeast Missouri with a line of storms that developed earlier this afternoon. The second round will come with the cold front as it whips east this evening. It’s a classic late fall storm with lots of wind, but not a lot of instability. Instability levels look just high enough though for storms to organize with damaging winds and isolated, brief tornadoes possible. The severe threat will end quickly from the west with areas west of Hwy. 65 in the clear by 9 pm. Storms should clear the Eastern Ozarks by 11 pm.

STORM THREAT THIS EVENING

As the cold front pushes through, winds will quickly ramp up out of the west. A High Wind Warning has been posted for areas along and north of I-44 with a Wind Advisory to the south. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 30 to 40 mph with gusts over up to 60 mph possible along and north of the interstate.

STRONG WINDS OVERNIGHT

Temperatures will also tumble dropping into the low to mid 30s by morning.

Wednesday looks brisk and cold. Winds will gradually subside throughout the day under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 40s during the afternoon.

Wet weather will make a quick return by Thanksgiving morning. Cold, dry air in place as the rain arrives may lead to a bit of sleet at the onset, but it will quickly transition to just a cold rain. The rain will continue throughout the day with temperatures stuck in the 30s throughout the day.

The rain may taper off to drizzle Thursday night with temperatures holding steady.

More showers and drizzle are expected throughout the day Friday with temperatures slowly edging higher through the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm Friday night with thunderstorms possible overnight into the morning Saturday. This will be another storm to keep a close eye on for severe weather given the strong wind field and low instability. Rain will quickly exit to the east by afternoon with sunshine warming temperatures into the 60s. Another round of high winds will come with the storm as well with strong winds over 40 mph likely Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Winds will remain brisk through Sunday.

Cold weather will follow the storm for Sunday. A few flurries are possible closer to the St. Louis area. Temperatures will remain chilly through Monday before warming back up Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and windy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Scattered thunderstorms and windy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
26 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Showers in the evening then clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Windy. Showers in the evening then clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clear skies later at night as drier air moves in on gusty winds. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Rain showers early with clear skies later at night as drier air moves in on gusty winds. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
23 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 68° 33°

Wednesday

45° / 33°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 45° 33°

Thursday

39° / 38°
Rain
Rain 70% 39° 38°

Friday

49° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 49° 49°

Saturday

64° / 33°
Cloudy with morning rain
Cloudy with morning rain 40% 64° 33°

Sunday

40° / 27°
Cloudy and windy
Cloudy and windy 10% 40° 27°

Monday

42° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

8 PM
Showers/Wind
50%
60°

59°

9 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
59°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
58°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
10%
55°

51°

12 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
51°

47°

1 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
47°

44°

2 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
44°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
41°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
39°

37°

5 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
37°

36°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

41°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
41°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

43°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

Trending Stories