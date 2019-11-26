Tuesday, November 26 Evening Forecast

All eyes will be on the risk of severe weather and damaging winds overnight tonight. A powerful storm will wrap up northwest of the area tonight pushing a cold front through the area this evening. The threat of severe weather will come in two rounds through this evening. The first round will be across North Central Arkansas into Southeast Missouri with a line of storms that developed earlier this afternoon. The second round will come with the cold front as it whips east this evening. It’s a classic late fall storm with lots of wind, but not a lot of instability. Instability levels look just high enough though for storms to organize with damaging winds and isolated, brief tornadoes possible. The severe threat will end quickly from the west with areas west of Hwy. 65 in the clear by 9 pm. Storms should clear the Eastern Ozarks by 11 pm.

STORM THREAT THIS EVENING

As the cold front pushes through, winds will quickly ramp up out of the west. A High Wind Warning has been posted for areas along and north of I-44 with a Wind Advisory to the south. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 30 to 40 mph with gusts over up to 60 mph possible along and north of the interstate.

STRONG WINDS OVERNIGHT

Temperatures will also tumble dropping into the low to mid 30s by morning.

Wednesday looks brisk and cold. Winds will gradually subside throughout the day under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 40s during the afternoon.

Wet weather will make a quick return by Thanksgiving morning. Cold, dry air in place as the rain arrives may lead to a bit of sleet at the onset, but it will quickly transition to just a cold rain. The rain will continue throughout the day with temperatures stuck in the 30s throughout the day.

The rain may taper off to drizzle Thursday night with temperatures holding steady.

More showers and drizzle are expected throughout the day Friday with temperatures slowly edging higher through the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm Friday night with thunderstorms possible overnight into the morning Saturday. This will be another storm to keep a close eye on for severe weather given the strong wind field and low instability. Rain will quickly exit to the east by afternoon with sunshine warming temperatures into the 60s. Another round of high winds will come with the storm as well with strong winds over 40 mph likely Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Winds will remain brisk through Sunday.

Cold weather will follow the storm for Sunday. A few flurries are possible closer to the St. Louis area. Temperatures will remain chilly through Monday before warming back up Tuesday.