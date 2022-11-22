Happy Tuesday!

We are in luck for Tuesday, near picture-perfect weather is in store for the Ozarks. Temperatures will be about 5° above average, topping out near 60°. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

If you are traveling on Wednesday, it should be a calm day around much of the region. Later in the day, I do expect moisture to begin trailing in from the south. If you have plans to travel to the DFW or Houston area, I do think you’ll be running into some rain.

Models are in better agreement that the storm system we have been watching, will become cut-off and slowly meander toward the Ozarks. The storm system will bring a chance of rain Wednesday night-Sunday morning across the area.

Thursday morning will start with rain likely across the viewing area. We will see light showers, mainly south of Highway 54, with heavier rain expected south of I-44. It won’t be a downpour all day, but the chance of showery weather is possible throughout the day.

We will also see the chance of rain on Friday across the area. I do think the rainiest day of the week will be on Saturday, as the low tracks through the Ozarks. It might be the best day to stay inside and decorate your Christmas tree.