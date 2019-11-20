Tuesday, November 19 Evening Forecast

Mild temperatures came with sunshine today, a winning combination and likely the nicest day of the week. A wetter pattern will develop by Wednesday night with cold working in by the end of the week.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Winds will remain light this evening but will pick up by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Clouds will start spilling in Wednesday morning but should remain fairly thin. The cloud cover will thicken up during the afternoon with showers spilling east of I-49 by early evening. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday with a few spots hitting 70°. The one drawback will be the wind which will be gusty out of the south to southeast.

FORECAST HIGHS WEDNESDAY

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will slide across the area Wednesday night. Temperatures won’t really cool off too much with lows only in the 50s. Winds will remain brisk out of the south, pushing higher humidity north into the area.

The higher humidity will make for a mild Thursday morning with temperatures quickly warming into the 60s. A cold front will push slowly southeast across the area and will be draped along I-44 by noon. There will be some showers on Thursday, especially near the front. Temperatures will fall off behind through the 50s.

The front will act as a focus for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night across Northern Arkansas north into Southern Missouri. The threat of heavy rain will come with the storms and some small hail looks possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool off dropping into the 30s north to 40s south.

We’ll be north of the front on Friday with skies remaining mainly cloudy. The core of the storm will approach the area generating showers and drizzle, especially during the afternoon. This will keep temperatures from moving very much, remaining stuck in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain totals through Friday will be lightest north of the interstate with heavier amounts south of the interstate. Rain amounts over 2″ look possible south of the state line.

FORECAST RAIN AMOUNTS THROUGH FRIDAY

Colder air will work in by Friday night, possibly changing over light rain to some light snow especially closer to Central Missouri. Right now, it looks like little to no accumulation.

Lingering clouds Saturday morning will give way to sunshine and chilly temperatures that will top out in the 40s.

A warming trend follows on Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds look light and skies look bright, making for a pretty nice finish to the weekend.

Mild weather and breezy winds will follow on Monday with most of the area warming into the 60s. It looks like a potent storm will take shape over the middle of the country bringing showers and gusty winds to the area Tuesday. Chilly and quiet weather is expected Wednesday into Thanksgiving.