Tuesday, June 29 Evening Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms dotted the landscape Tuesday afternoon. None of it was very organized, but a few spots did see blinding downpours for a short time. Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to slip north across the area this evening before fading away later tonight. Most of this activity will occur north of the state line.

Wednesday looks a little cloudier with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Temperatures should be a little cooler as a result with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will be warmer south of the state line where it will be a bit sunnier and showers and storms will tend to hold off until later in the afternoon.





The risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front slips south across the Ozarks. The front will slip into Northern Arkansas by late Thursday afternoon.





Ahead of the atmosphere, the atmosphere will be primed for heavy rainfall and a few spots could experience some locally excessive rainfall totals and flash flooding. No severe weather is expected, but stronger storms will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The atmosphere will begin to dry out heading into Thursday night. This will bring rain chances to an end and lead to clearing skies.

The passage of the cold front will also open the door to a beautiful holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday looks mostly clear. Humidity levels will be more comfortable and temperatures will be noticeably cooler at night and during the day.

Temperatures and humidity levels will be creeping higher early next week. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain close to zero. It looks seasonably hot through the remainder of next week with a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.