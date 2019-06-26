Tuesday, June 25 Overnight Forecast

Isolated Storm Tonight, Summery Stretch Continues —

After a sunny and comfortable day with dew points in the 50’s and lower 60’s, the humidity has returned. Winds shifted out of the south and brought in moisture and humidity out of the Gulf of Mexico. This moisture will also aid in a stray shower or two developing tonight. There is a SMALL chance of one of these storms becoming strong to severe but the majority of the showers and storms will stay well to our north. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with a few clouds.

Wednesday, the sunshine continues and the humidity returns. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle 90’s. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen if you have to be outside! An isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially in our eastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Thursday, we will keep the sunshine and humidity with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60’s.

Friday into the weekend, temperatures will stay warm in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and feel like temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s. Each day there is an isolated chance at a shower or two especially in the afternoon.