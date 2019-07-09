Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Tuesday, July 9 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

A soupy summer air mass will get a makeover by Thursday, but the heat will stick around.

For tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible east of Hwy. 65. Muggy and mostly starry conditions will follow with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid-70s.

The steamy start to the day Wednesday will come with mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for a shower during the morning, but most areas will stay dry and temperatures will climb quickly. Some of the hottest readings of the summer so far are possible during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s. That will come with heat indices in the 100 to 105° range, prompting a Heat Advisory for Southwest Missouri from noon through 7pm.

A front will drop into the area by late afternoon triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms near the front. Strong winds could develop with the stronger storms. The thunderstorm activity will drop south into the evening hours before fading away.

Drier air will follow the front making for a more pleasant feel to the weather Thursday into Friday. Mostly sunny skies will still make for hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°, but we won’t have to deal with the humidity.

The dry pattern will continue through the weekend with humidity levels slowly climbing higher. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s over the weekend.

The remnants of what could be a developing tropical storm in the Gulf may slip by the area early next week. This would lead to an increase in moisture and rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures. Right now, it looks like the track of this system would pass by to the southeast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

90°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 98°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
0 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Harrison

87°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
73°F Clear
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 68°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 63°

Friday

89° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 65°

Saturday

92° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 69°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 71°

Monday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°