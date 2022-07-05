Happy Tuesday, friends!



The heat is on and it’s here to stay for a while across the Ozarks. We have been upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING instead of a Heat Advisory. This means we will see four consecutive days of a heat index above 105°.

With the current set-up, we are going to see a copy and paste kind of week. It will be sunny, dry, and HOT all week long. As we inch closer to drought conditions here in the Ozarks, we would welcome any rain we could get. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing a chance of rain until late in the week as a cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday morning. It doesn’t appear that the cold front will be enough to snap us out of the heat wave long-term, as temperatures will start off next week quite warm as well.