Tuesday, July 23 Evening Forecast

When it comes to the weather, we are sitting pretty. It’s a taste of September here in the heart of summer.

Temperatures today were nearly 10 degrees below normal setting the stage for the coolest night in over a month. Under starry skies, temperatures will slip into the upper 50s in many spots.

The next several days won’t offer much change in the pattern, and if you have to be stuck in a weather rut this is a good one to be in. The mornings will be pleasantly cool with pleasantly warm afternoon temperatures. Rain will stay far away from the area with sunny morning skies giving way to more of a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly edge higher each day, but humidity levels will remain low.

The summer ridge in the Western U.S. will begin to expand east again this weekend. This coupled with winds out of the southwest will bring a summer feel back to the pattern. Temperatures will be very close to normal for late July with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Humidity levels will start creeping higher, becoming more noticeable by Sunday. Rain chances will remain near zero.

Despite the summer ridge shifting east, a weakness in the overall pattern will remain across the Eastern U.S. This will allow a front to settle into the area Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the area. It looks like the front may stall in the area keeping rain chances around into Tuesday. Temperatures and humidity levels will remain close to normal as we close out July.

Fair

Springfield

79°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
59°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

81°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
58°F Clear
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

80°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
57°F Clear
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 57°
% ° 57°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

85° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 63°

Friday

85° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 64°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 67°

Sunday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 70°

Monday

85° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
3%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
4%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
6%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
6%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
7%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
7%
58°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
58°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
59°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°