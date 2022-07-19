Happy Tuesday!



Tuesday is day #1 of the hottest stretch in over a decade. The next 7 days (if not 10 days and beyond) are forecast to be over 100°. There are only three times in recent history (since 1888) that we have reached 100° 7 days in a row; 1934, 1936, and 1980. We are forecasting 100° for the next seven.

While it is very, very hot, I don’t foresee us breaking any records over the next couple of days. Statistically, this is a very hot stretch of summer and those records are a few degrees warmer than what we expect.

We desperately need rain, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Ozarks without much relief in sight.