Tuesday, July 16 Evening Forecast

Saying bye, bye to “Barry” means saying hello to a summer heatwave.

The last of “Barry’s” showers are located east of Hwy. 63 and will move out by early evening. This will make way for a warm and moonlit night across the Ozarks. Temperatures will be a little warmer, dropping into the low 70s.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of the next summer heatwave, one that will last into this upcoming weekend. There will still be a shot at some rain with a signal for at least a few showers and thunderstorms dropping east and southeast across areas east of Hwy. 65 on Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the mid-90s in the west during the afternoon to low 90s to the east.

The Thursday to Saturday timeframe looks hot and dry. A summer ridge will blanket the middle of the country. This will keep things quiet and hot with highs in the mid-90s on a daily basis. The heat will come with some humidity and heat index values will top 100°. An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for areas north of the interstate from Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon heat indices approaching 108°. A Heat Advisory has been posted to the south where heat indices will approach 106°.

The summer ridge will shift into the Western U.S. on Sunday, opening the door to a cool front. The front could generate some shower and thunderstorm activity during the late Sunday through Monday period. Temperatures will start to pull back as well. By Tuesday all of the area should be enjoying lower temperatures and humidity.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

87°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Branson

84°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 75°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Friday

93° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 74°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Monday

83° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

3 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
16%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
18%
73°

74°

6 AM
Clear
13%
74°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
14%
75°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
82°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
92°