Tuesday, January 7 Evening Forecast

The good times continue, at least for now. A clear and quiet night lies ahead with temperatures settling in the low 30s. This time of the year low 20s are average.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the stretch with sunshine and highs near 60°! Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south.

The breezy south winds will continue into Wednesday night, transporting clouds into the area by Thursday morning. Temperatures will only fall into the 40s.

Clouds will thicken up on Thursday with drizzle and light showers breaking out during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s.

The risk for showers or drizzle will continue Thursday night. We’ll also have to watch for some fog as the humidity continues to increase.

Morning fog and drizzle Friday morning will give way to a cloudy day with showers becoming increasingly likely, especially by late afternoon. Some thunder will also be possible. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s before warming into the low 60s. A lot of the temperature rise will be driven by the increasing humidity ahead of a developing storm.

The higher humidity will also drive instability levels up, and it looks like there will be just enough for some isolated severe weather. The timeframe for this appears to be mainly from late afternoon Friday into Friday night. The focus will tend to be near and south of I-44. Damaging winds will be the primary risk along with a risk of isolated, brief tornadoes.

Rainfall will be heavy too. Rain amounts Thursday through Saturday morning of 2 to 4″ are possible near and south of the interstate with 1 to 2″ amounts north of the interstate. Much of this rain will fall Friday evening, leading to a risk of flash flooding.

Colder air will pour into the area behind the storm Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall through the 30s, and possibly into the upper 20s by the end of the day. This will come with breezy winds that will drive wind chills into the upper 10s and low 20s by the end of the day.

Wintry weather will also be a possibility, especially near and north of the interstate where a light wintry mix could finish as some light snow. Light accumulations appear possible, again mainly near and north of the interstate.

Sunnier weather returns Sunday. The day will start cold with lows in the low to mid-20s. Temperatures look chilly during the afternoon with readings in the 40s. Any wintry weather we get on Saturday will likely have a dampening effect on how warm we can get on Sunday.

We’ll shake off the cold early next week with 50s returning to the area Monday into Tuesday. The pattern still looks to take a wintry turn after the middle of the month with outbreaks of cold becoming more frequent and intense.