Tuesday, January 21 Evening Forecast

Sunshine boosted temperatures a little above freezing this afternoon, but the cold will linger. With another storm moving in this will mean episodes of wintry weather throughout the rest of the week. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through early Wednesday evening over Western Missouri and into Thursday elsewhere. The advisory may have to be extended into Friday for some with additional wintry weather possible.

For tonight, we’ll find partly starry skies this evening with high clouds thickening up after midnight. Temperatures won’t be as cold as past nights, dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds will lower Wednesday morning with precipitation gradually spreading in from the west. The precipitation may start as very light snow before quickly transitioning over to mainly freezing rain or rain. Temperatures will tend to hang out right around freezing, dropping a bit after the precipitation sets in. Snow will be more likely closer to Central Missouri where the atmosphere will remain a bit colder.

Light freezing rain and rain will continue through Wednesday night into early Thursday with a transition over to mainly rain during the day Thursday. The atmosphere will be cooling by evening with a switch back to some light snow developing from the northwest.

Ice amounts through the period will tend to be heaviest south of the interstate from Springfield east to Salem, MO, and also across parts of Northwest Arkansas. A light glaze is possible in most places with a tenth to two tenths in the zones where freezing rain will linger longest. Isolated totals to a quarter of an inch are possible.

FORECAST ICE ACCUMULATIONS

Snow totals will generally be little to none to the south with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible closer to Central Missouri where the precipitation will tend to remain mainly snow.

In Springfield, a light glaze of ice to a tenth of an inch is expected with possibly a dusting of snow.

Roads could become slick Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, especially with the cold snap we’ve seen going into this event. Roads will mainly just be wet later Thursday morning into the afternoon.

More wintry weather is possible Thursday night into Friday as a potent upper-level storm develops over the area. The exact track will tend to dictate where snow and heavier snow is more likely. Right now, it looks like a track where the heavier snow will remain closer to Central and Northern Missouri with some light snow possible south to the state line. Accumulations of a few inches look possible in places like Versailles, Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla.

MORE SNOW FOR SOME THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

The cold and cloudy pattern will linger into Saturday and it may come with a few flurries. Clouds will be tough to shake, especially to the north and northeast. Temperatures will remain cold.

A warming trend develops on Sunday. There could be some morning fog with partly sunny skies developing. Temperatures will start to rebound. Mild, January weather develops Monday into Tuesday with rain moving back in on Tuesday.