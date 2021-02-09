Tuesday, February 9 Evening Forecast

The frigid pattern is just getting started with the worst of the cold yet to come. Tonight we’re looking at another wave of icy weather. Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will break out early this evening over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, spreading east and northeast overnight. Temperatures well below freezing will lead to untreated roads and parking lots quickly developing a glaze of ice. Dangerous travel will be the main impact overnight. Closer to Central Missouri there will be a bit of light snow.







The freezing drizzle will continue into Wednesday morning before tapering off to just patchy areas of light freezing drizzle and flurries. This will continue on and off into Thursday morning before finally winding down. Road conditions should improve somewhat during the day.

Ice accumulations through Thursday morning will tend to be light with just a light glaze along the interstate to a tenth to two tenths south of Hwy. 60. Any snow accumulations will be light with a dusting possible with slightly higher amounts up to a half an inch possible north of Hwy. 54.







Friday is shaping up to be a dry day with some peeks of sun developing, especially east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will remain well below freezing though.

The core of this frigid air mass will move south over the weekend out of Canada and into the middle of the country. This will lead to even colder temperatures with lows in the single digits above and below zero and highs only in the teens. There could be a few flurries on Saturday as another weak storm moves through. Sunday will offer up a chance for a bit more sun.

The bitter cold will continue through the first half of next week. A stronger storm will move through Monday and this may lead to a widespread round of light snow. We should see a break on Tuesday, but a bit more snow looks possible heading into Wednesday.

The frigid pattern should finally ease heading into the following weekend.