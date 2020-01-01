Tuesday, December 31 Evening Forecast

We’re ringing in the new year on a chilly and quiet note. Temperatures by midnight will be around 30° under starry skies. Winds won’t be strong but there will be a wind chill in the mid-20s. This isn’t too bad, and it could certainly be a lot colder.

We’ll begin the new year with some great weather. Skies will be sunny on New Year’s Day and afternoon temperatures will be well into the 50s, and well above normal for early January. Winds will be breezy out of the south to southwest.

Unsettled weather in the West will shift east Thursday into Friday. We’ll be ahead of a developing storm Thursday, so look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. The better rain chances will be south of the interstate and look more likely later in the day heading into the overnight. Temperatures will remain well above normal for early January with highs in the 50s again.

A cold front will slip through early Friday with temperatures falling from the 40s back into the 30s during the morning. There will likely be some rain around to start the day. The question is how much precipitation will be around later in the day and Friday night when temperatures will be colder. Pockets of upper-level storminess moving through the trough over the middle of the country could lead to areas of snow showers heading into Friday night. A few snow showers could linger into early Satursday before clearing out of the area. Skies will clear with temperatures recovering into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A nice pop in temperatures will come ahead of another cold front Sunday. Skies look sunny, and temperatures look like they’ll try to sneak into the low 50s.

The pattern into early next week looks chilly, but not overly cold. There may be another weak storm in the Monday to Tuesday timeframe as well.