Tuesday, December 3 Evening Forecast

A cool and quiet weather pattern has settled in and it looks like it will hang around into the weekend, with one little hiccup.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies. Winds look pretty light and temperatures will tumble quickly during the evening into the 30s. Temperatures should eventually settle out near freezing around Springfield and across areas to the north and east. Temperatures look a little warmer to the east and south.

Wednesday is looking a lot like Tuesday with a bit of high cloudiness making for mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will really start to roll in Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday as a storm approaches from the west. Most of the rain with this storm will be focused south of the Ozarks, but there will be some shower activity by Thursday night. Some light patchy drizzle may linger into early Friday.

Temperatures look chilly as we close out the week. The storm will draw in some colder air and clouds may not clear until the afternoon hours. This will keep afternoon highs in the 40s.

No worries though, sunshine and warmer weather returns on Saturday. The backend of the weekend looks cloudier, but temperatures will remain pretty good for early December.

This will change early next week. The jet stream looks like it will undergo a change with a shot of arctic air expected to descend upon the area by Tuesday. Monday will be our transition day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s followed by tumbling temperatures by Monday evening. The arrival of cold may come with some drizzle that changes over to a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow flurries before ending. Cold and bright weather follows on Tuesday with highs in the 30s.