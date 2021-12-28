Tuesday, December 28 Morning Forecast

Happy Tuesday!

Another weirdly warm start to our day. Temperatures are in the 50’s across much of the area. A warm front is lifting north, bringing widespread rain. This is much-needed rainfall as we are over 1.5″ behind for the month of December. The rain will be widespread, however, our counties north of I-44 will see the heaviest rain. 1.5″-2″ will be possible. By 5:30am on Tuesday, Warsaw had already seen 0.82″. Bring it on!

This afternoon the rain will exit and the sun will quickly take over. As this happens, we can expect temperatures to soar into the mid-60’s.

Overnight will bring another shot of rain. The heaviest of rain will likely fall east of highway 65. We won’t see as high of rainfall totals with this round but up to .50″ will be possible.

The next storm system we are expecting will be on New Year’s Eve. Late Friday into Saturday we will see rain move into the area. Temperatures will be very warm on Friday, so by midnight, I expect temperatures to be right around 50. The chance of rain will continue into Saturday. Temperatures will tumble as much colder air moves in. By Saturday afternoon I expect temperatures to be right around freezing. There is a chance we could see a brief turnover to snow. Right now, little to no accumulation is expected. We will be “raining in” the New Year!