Tuesday, December 17 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The snow lingers with cold temperatures and clouds holding on throughout the day. The area of low clouds has been persistent near and north of the interstate and will slowly erode from the west this evening. As skies clear more fog may develop with low clouds filling back in as temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

The area of morning fog will give way to sunny skies Wednesday morning. Clouds may persist though closer to Rolla, MO. Temperatures will get a nice boost as the sun develops with highs ranging from the 40s southwest to 30s northeast.

The warming trend takes it up a notch on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

A storm will pass south of the area Friday into Saturday, slinging some clouds our way. It currently looks like the rain will stay south of the area with this storm. Temperatures will be cool, but still manage to warm into the low 50s Friday and low to mid 50s Saturday.

The pattern really gets nice during the leadup to Christmas. A trough developing in the West will mean more of a mild southwest flow across the middle of the country. This will bring mild and quiet weather to the region with highs in the upper 50s Sunday, low 60s Monday and low to mid 60s Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Colder weather doesn’t show back up until the following weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

26°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

28°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

26°F Broken Clouds Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

30° / 23°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 10% 30° 23°

Wednesday

41° / 25°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 41° 25°

Thursday

52° / 30°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 52° 30°

Friday

51° / 31°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 51° 31°

Saturday

54° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 54° 32°

Sunday

59° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 59° 35°

Monday

63° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

10 PM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

11 PM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

12 AM
Clear
10%
27°

26°

1 AM
Clear
10%
26°

24°

2 AM
Clear
10%
24°

23°

3 AM
Clear
10%
23°

23°

4 AM
Clear
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Clear
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Clear
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Clear
10%
21°

21°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
21°

25°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
25°

30°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

33°

5 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

6 PM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

7 PM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

8 PM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

9 PM
Clear
10%
29°

Trending Stories