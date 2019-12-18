Tuesday, December 17 Evening Forecast

The snow lingers with cold temperatures and clouds holding on throughout the day. The area of low clouds has been persistent near and north of the interstate and will slowly erode from the west this evening. As skies clear more fog may develop with low clouds filling back in as temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

The area of morning fog will give way to sunny skies Wednesday morning. Clouds may persist though closer to Rolla, MO. Temperatures will get a nice boost as the sun develops with highs ranging from the 40s southwest to 30s northeast.

The warming trend takes it up a notch on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

A storm will pass south of the area Friday into Saturday, slinging some clouds our way. It currently looks like the rain will stay south of the area with this storm. Temperatures will be cool, but still manage to warm into the low 50s Friday and low to mid 50s Saturday.

The pattern really gets nice during the leadup to Christmas. A trough developing in the West will mean more of a mild southwest flow across the middle of the country. This will bring mild and quiet weather to the region with highs in the upper 50s Sunday, low 60s Monday and low to mid 60s Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Colder weather doesn’t show back up until the following weekend.