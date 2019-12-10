Tuesday, December 10 Evening Forecast

Chilly and quiet through the rest of the week, but the pattern may take a wintry turn late in the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures tumbling quickly. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-20s.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest on Wednesday, that coupled with sunshine will lead to a nice pop in temperatures with highs in the low 50s across most of the area, a full 10° warmer than today’s highs.

WEDNESDAY’S HIGHS

We’ll begin Thursday with widespread high cloudiness, but they’ll thin out by afternoon with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s.

Another cool and quiet day can be expected on Friday. Once again, we’ll see a fair amount of high cloudiness, especially during the morning into the early afternoon.

Saturday looks colder with partly sunny skies expected. A cold front will move through early in the day leading to highs in the mid-40s.

Parade-goers for the Springfield Downtown Christmas Parade can expect partly sunny skies, a little bit of a breeze, and temperatures in the mid-40s.

The Sunday to Monday stretch still looks interesting if you’re a fan of wintry weather. A storm will dig into the Southwest over the weekend, shifting east across the middle of the country on Monday. Cold air will try to settle in ahead of the feature laying the foundation for a chance of wintry weather. It currently looks like a light wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet may develop across the area by Sunday afternoon. Parts of the area will likely see a light mix overnight with all snow more likely to the north. The chance for snow will continue into Monday, building southeast as the atmosphere turns colder from northwest to southeast. We’re still quite a few days out with plenty of details left to be ironed out, but light wintry accumulations look possible across parts of the Ozarks.

WINTRY PATTERN LATE IN THE WEEKEND?

Clearing skies and cold temperatures can be expected on Tuesday.