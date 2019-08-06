Tuesday, August 6 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
Hot temperatures developed this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures topped 90° in most spots with readings in the mid-90s in a few areas south of the interstate. The cool front and heat managed to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms that will drop southeast across Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas this evening. The storms should wind down by midnight with mostly clear and quiet weather the remainder of the night.

The front will edge just west and south of the area providing a path for new storms to move down by sunrise. These storms will push south and southeast across the Ozarks Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are possible. The storms should move south of the area by mid to late afternoon with some clearing. Temperatures will try to warm up quickly ahead of the storms before falling back into the 70s and low 80s as the storms move through. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-80s north to low 90s across Northern Arkansas.

The area will remain in an active zone of weather with fronts stalled across the region. Additional waves of showers and thunderstorms will impact the area on a daily basis through Saturday, but the focus for heavy rain will likely shift around from day to day. Areas that do get thunderstorms will deal with a threat of flash flooding with high rainfall rates expected. Rain totals through Saturday will average 1 to 4″ with locally higher amounts possible. The widespread cloud cover and episodes of rain will keep high temperatures cooler than normal.

The summer ridge will edge east into the area Sunday and Monday. This will push the frontal zone north and east of most of the area, leading to sunnier and hotter conditions along with much lower rain chances.

Another front will drop into the area by Tuesday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the Ozarks along with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

