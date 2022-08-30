Happy Tuesday!

After a very active start to our work week, we can expect much more calm conditions for today. After all of that rain, we are dealing with foggy conditions across much of the Ozarks. Visibility has been reduced to less than .25 of a mile for areas along HWY. 65 from Branson to Springfield, and along I-44 from Springfield to Lebanon. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9am on Tuesday.

Once the fog burns off, we will see decreasing clouds and lots of sunshine by this afternoon. It will be significantly less humid for the next couple of days. With seasonal temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s and low humidity, it will be a nice end to our August.

Temperatures will start to crawl up to the low-90’s as we head into the Labor Day Weekend. Right now, all looks to be dry. Monday seems to have a little more uncertainty with a chance of rain possible.