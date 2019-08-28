Tuesday, August 27 Overnight Forecast

A lot less noisy overnight tonight than last night, and cooler too.

The cold front that brought storms last night to the Ozarks has slipped well south of the area. Drier air is slowly filtering south and this will set us up for pleasantly cool weather to start the day Wednesday. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy for much of the evening, but the clouds should thin out before sunrise allowing temperatures to dip to around 60°.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a beauty and a taste of September. Temperatures will be pleasantly warm with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

More of the same is expected Thursday with afternoon temperatures running a degree or two higher than Wednesday.

The pattern trends cloudier and wetter as we enter the holiday weekend. A familiar pattern will develop as a cool front stall over Central Missouri. How quickly this shifts out of the area will have some bearing on how the weekend will shape up. Right now, it looks like we’re in for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, especially along and north of I-44. The front will be the focus for additional showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly north of I-44. The front is then expected to begin lifting out of the area with mostly dry weather Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will run a bit higher during the backend of the holiday weekend, but still a little cool for late summer. It still looks warm enough and humid enough for some floating or boating as we close out the summer season.

The pattern looks dry into Tuesday with temperatures continuing to edge a little higher.