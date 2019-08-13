Tuesday, August 13 Overnight Forecast

What a difference a day makes. Yesterday’s summer swelter was replaced with clouds and temperatures that were a lot more tolerable. A cool front is working its magic and will keep temperatures and humidity levels tolerable for the next couple of days.

The front did bring some rain to the area, but it was confined to areas closer to Central Missouri. There were even some spotty reports of wind damage with some of the stronger storms. Little to no rain fell south of a Lamar, MO, to Licking, MO, line.

Clouds lingered through much of the day but will clear out by early evening. Humidity levels are still running high but should come down by sunrise. This will open the door to more pleasant temperatures with readings dropping into the 60s.

Wednesday will feature sunshine with a wave of cloudiness moving through. Temperatures will remain a little below normal with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s north to near 90 across Northern Arkansas.

A steady feed of drier air will keep humidity levels and temperatures in check through Thursday. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will try to drop southeast into the Ozarks during the day, but will quickly fade away. Patchy cloud cover can be expected with just a slight chance for showers.

By Friday, the pattern will revert back to higher temperatures and humidity. We’ll have a front wobbling around in the region Friday through the weekend. This coupled with pockets of upper-level storminess will trigger a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. The highest rain chances will tend to stay focused closer to Central Missouri.

The pattern looks drier Monday into Tuesday as a front tries to edge west of the area.