TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 Ramps Closed at Lawrence County Route H Monday Night

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – Both eastbound and westbound ramps of Interstate 44 will be closed at Lawrence County Route H overnight for resurfacing.

The ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, according to the MoDOT press release.

Drivers will be unable to exit I-44 to Route H, but the ramps will be closed for approximately 3 hours at a time, according to the release.

MoDOT advises drivers to use other I-44 interchanges nearby. No signed detour will be posted, according to the release.