Thursday, September 5 Overnight Forecast

It’s September, but we’re in the midst of a late summer heatwave. Temperatures this afternoon once again hit 90°, the 4th day in a row in Springfield. We’ll be adding to the streak with a hot pattern holding on well into next week.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will settle into the upper 60s to around 70°.

Temperatures will climb quickly Friday under sunny skies during the morning. A few clouds will bubble up in the afternoon heat with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will be hottest near and south of the state line where readings will top out in the low to mid-90s.

A weak cool front will settle south through the area Friday evening, stalling southwest of the area by Saturday morning. This will allow some drier air to spill into the Ozarks setting us up for a pleasant morning on Saturday. The pleasant start will give way to another hot afternoon with humidity levels heading higher again. Afternoon highs will range from the low 90s southwest to mid-80s in Rolla, MO.

A wave of showers and thunderstorms will likely set up and spread east along I-70 Sunday morning. These morning storms may be close enough to trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms further south into Central Missouri. South from there, we’re looking at another hot day with temperatures climbing into the low 90s.

The hot pattern will hold on well into next week as the summer ridge sets up across the Southeast. The ridge will be close enough to keep our weather hot and mostly dry. A storm passing through the Dakotas by Friday will push a front through late next week. The front will bring a chance for more widespread rain to the area and also trim temperatures back to more normal levels for September.