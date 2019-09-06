Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Thursday, September 5 Overnight Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s September, but we’re in the midst of a late summer heatwave. Temperatures this afternoon once again hit 90°, the 4th day in a row in Springfield. We’ll be adding to the streak with a hot pattern holding on well into next week.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will settle into the upper 60s to around 70°.

Temperatures will climb quickly Friday under sunny skies during the morning. A few clouds will bubble up in the afternoon heat with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will be hottest near and south of the state line where readings will top out in the low to mid-90s.

A weak cool front will settle south through the area Friday evening, stalling southwest of the area by Saturday morning. This will allow some drier air to spill into the Ozarks setting us up for a pleasant morning on Saturday. The pleasant start will give way to another hot afternoon with humidity levels heading higher again. Afternoon highs will range from the low 90s southwest to mid-80s in Rolla, MO.

A wave of showers and thunderstorms will likely set up and spread east along I-70 Sunday morning. These morning storms may be close enough to trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms further south into Central Missouri. South from there, we’re looking at another hot day with temperatures climbing into the low 90s.

The hot pattern will hold on well into next week as the summer ridge sets up across the Southeast. The ridge will be close enough to keep our weather hot and mostly dry. A storm passing through the Dakotas by Friday will push a front through late next week. The front will bring a chance for more widespread rain to the area and also trim temperatures back to more normal levels for September.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
70°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Branson

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Harrison

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
70°F Clear
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Friday

91° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 64°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 70°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

74°

3 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
3%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
3%
72°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
72°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
74°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

81°

8 PM
Clear
2%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
3%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
3%
76°

74°

11 PM
Clear
4%
74°

Saturday, September 28th