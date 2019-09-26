Thursday, September 26 Evening Forecast

Cool and damp weather this morning gave way to sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon. All in all, one of the nicer days of the week as temperatures warmed into the 70s and humidity levels remained low. Today’s fall feel will be brief with summer heat set to move back in on Friday as the pattern readjusts into a more summer-like mode.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds with temperatures falling into the 60s. The front that delivered today’s mild weather will be on the move, sweeping back to the north ushering warmer and more humid air back into the area.

We’ll find ourselves south of the front on Friday with mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and near-record highs. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90°, putting us close to the record high of 91° in Springfield.

The heat will continue through the weekend, but more clouds and an uptick in rain chances will keep temperatures a little cooler on Saturday. The rain chances look spotty on Saturday and mainly confined to areas near and north of I-44. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.

Sunday through Tuesday will remain quiet and hot for late September and early October. A trough developing over the West heading into the weekend will allow the summer ridge to expand back to the northwest into the Ozarks. This will push the frontal boundary out of the area and lock us in a hot and quiet pattern. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70° with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Temperatures will be running about 15° above normal!

The jet stream pattern will flatten out a bit by Wednesday, helping to nudge a front into the area. This may lead to a chance for some rain near Central Missouri while the rest of the area stays hot and dry. The front will settle south of the area Thursday with clouds and a chance for showers throughout the day. Summer will also get the boot once again with fall-like temperatures moving back in.