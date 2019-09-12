Thursday, September 12 Evening Forecast

A pause in the extended late summer heatwave arrives on Friday, but today we dealt with another round of highs in the low 90s.

A front dropping in from the northwest is butting up against the late summer heat and humidity, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms from Oklahoma northeast into Northwest Missouri. A few of these storms could produce some damaging wind gusts as they slip into parts of Western Missouri during the evening. The overall severe risk looks pretty low though. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms will make it down to about I-44 by midnight and begin to fade as it tries to slip south of I-44 early Friday morning. A few showers will remain possible through sunrise, especially near and south of I-44.

The threat for a few showers will continue with the front as it slowly pushes across Northern Arkansas through Friday afternoon. It’s been very dry the past two weeks, so many folks across the Ozarks may be wanting some rain. Rain chances are highest along and north of I-44, but much of North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri won’t see any rain at all out of this.

All of the area will get a break from the heat though. Humidity levels will be on the way down by Friday afternoon with some high cloudiness making for a partly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be up to 10° cooler than recent afternoons.

A comfortable night will follow with temperatures slipping into the upper 50s north to mid-60s south.

The break from the heat and humidity will be brief with warm and humid weather surging back to the north on Saturday. This will come with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat will crank up even further by Sunday as the summer ridge takes control of the pattern again. We’ll have afternoon highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A trough moving into the Western U.S. will keep the summer ridge in place over the mid-section of the country. Little to no rain is expected through Wednesday with morning lows near 70° and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures look a little cooler by Thursday with rain chances starting to creep back into the picture as the summer ridge begins to break down.

The transition to a more fall-like pattern will be gradual, but the switch is expected to occur over the following weekend as a frontal boundary gradually slips south across the area. We should see some rain through this transition as well. It still looks like this will be a real shift in the pattern with a trough setting up in the Eastern U.S. This should bring an end to the hot and humid weather we’ve experienced throughout the first half of the month.