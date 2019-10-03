Thursday, October 3 Evening Forecast

A fall feel made its way back into the Ozarks. Highs this afternoon were about 20° cooler than yesterday. We’ve set ourselves up for a really nice finish to the week, but some rain will follow over the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll have cloudier skies to the north with mostly clear skies south. Temperatures will be rather cool with lows in the 50s across the Ozarks.

Some cloud cover will continue to linger north of I-44 where skies will remain partly sunny on Friday. This is where the cooler afternoon highs will be found too with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunnier weather to the south will push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

The weather for area football games Friday night will be just about ideal. Skies will be mostly clear with a pleasant breeze. Temperatures will fall out of the 70s and into the 60s. A light jacket might be a good thing to have, especially by the end of the game.

Temperatures will head higher on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west with low to mid-80s possible. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest with clouds rolling in by afternoon. A broken area of showers and thunderstorms should build in from the west by late afternoon, spreading east into the evening hours. There could be a few stronger storms with strong wind gusts.

The front will push south of the area with another storm moving in on Sunday. This will lead to a wet day south of Hwy. 60. Drier weather is expected to the north. Temperatures look rather cool with highs in the 60s north of the state line. If the rain moves in fast enough, there could be a few spots over Southwest Missouri that have highs around 60°. Some light fog could come with the wet and cool weather.

A beautiful streak of fall weather will follow. Skies will be bright, with chilly overnight temperatures in the 40s and pleasant afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warmer by Wednesday. The next storm looks like it may sweep in on Thursday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms with another fall blast to follow.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 53°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 30% 72° 53°

Friday

76° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 54°

Sunday

65° / 47°
Showers
Showers 50% 65° 47°

Monday

70° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 46°

Tuesday

71° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 48°

Wednesday

75° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°