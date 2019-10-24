Thursday, October 24 Evening Forecast

Soggy weather is here and here to stay. A storm in the Southwest will lead to a prolonged period of wet weather across the Ozarks.

For tonight, we’ll find a fairly steady rain. Temperatures will remain cool, falling slowly through the 40s into the low 40s.

The rain will continue past sunrise Friday, slowly tapering off from the north by early afternoon. On and off light showers or drizzle will likely continue to the south of the interstate throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will try to recover, especially north of the interstate where some sun will try to develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-50s there with upper 40s to low 50s more common to the south of the interstate.

Patchy drizzle or light showers will be possible Friday evening, with the rain picking up and becoming more steady later in the night as the core of the storm approaches the Ozarks. Temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s.

Showers will continue across much of the area through Saturday, with the heavier showers focused near the interstate. The showers will taper off from the southwest by late in the day. Rain and clouds will keep temperatures cool again.

FORECAST RAINFALL FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

Skies will clear Saturday night with the risk of dense fog developing by morning. The fog will thin out Sunday morning with mostly sunny and mild weather throughout the afternoon. Temperatures should warm well into the 60s.

We should manage to hold onto mild weather into Monday, but the pattern will likely turn cold and wet. Colder temperatures and showers are possible Tuesday through Wednesday with cold weather on Halloween. It looks like it will turn dry on Halloween with dry and cold weather expected for trick or treaters. A light freeze looks possible Halloween morning with a deeper freeze expected Friday morning.