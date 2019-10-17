Thursday, October 17 Evening Forecast

We’re in the midst of another round of gorgeous fall weather and we’ll close out the week that way with unsettled weather to follow over the weekend.

For tonight, starry skies will give way to a few high clouds by morning. Winds will be a bit more breezy out of the southeast, stirring up the air, and keeping temperatures a little warmer. Temperatures are still looking chilly though with lows in the 40s.

A few high clouds in the morning are the only things in the way of another crystal clear day. Temperatures will continue to edge a little higher with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Winds will be on the breezy side out of the southeast.

A change in the pattern in the West will lead to clouds and some morning showers Saturday as the first of a pair of fronts moves through. The rain doesn’t look all that heavy and should end by early afternoon with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s.

Clouds will tend to linger near and south of the interstate through the afternoon and overnight before lifting back to the north as winds become more southerly ahead of the next approaching storm. Morning clouds on Sunday will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

The next question is how stormy does it get Sunday night when the front moves through. Currently, it looks like instability will be questionable, and that will tend to minimize severe weather chances. If moisture and instability are able to surge north into the area just ahead of the cold front then thunderstorms will be more likely and the threat of severe weather will be higher too.

Showers may linger past sunrise, but they should make a quick exit off to the east with some sun and clouds the rest of the day, breezy winds and cool afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.

A cool and quiet day will follow on Tuesday with a warm-up starting on Wednesday. The next front will approach the area later Thursday with a chance for showers.