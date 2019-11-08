Thursday, November 7 Evening Forecast

The rain and clouds are behind us, but the cold will stick around through Friday.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and the coldest temperatures since early March as readings slip to near 20°.

The morning cold will give way to a chilly afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant, but there will be a bit of high cloudiness north and east of Springfield.

Temperatures won’t be as cold Friday night, but we’re still looking at a light freeze across much of the area, especially south of the interstate.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest Saturday with sunshine propelling temperatures into the upper 50s east to low to mid-60s west.

The warmer weather will hold into Sunday ahead of a cold front dropping in from the north. Temperatures will be cooler closer to Central Missouri where upper 50s to low 60s are expected. Warmer weather will be enjoyed further south with mid to upper 60s common. Clouds will be on the increase by late in the day as the front pushes through.

Colder air will move in Monday night with some light rain possible by morning. An arctic front will push through around sunrise, causing temperatures to fall below freezing and light rain to transition over to a light wintry mix and then light snow or snow flurries. Any accumulations look light at this time. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s and low 30s with wind chills dropping into the teens as winds get gusty out of the north.

Bitter cold weather will continue through Wednesday morning with lows in the teens and highs Tuesday a little below freezing.

Temperatures moderate by mid-week but will remain chilly for this time of the year.