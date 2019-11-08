Thursday, November 7 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rain and clouds are behind us, but the cold will stick around through Friday.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies and the coldest temperatures since early March as readings slip to near 20°.

The morning cold will give way to a chilly afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant, but there will be a bit of high cloudiness north and east of Springfield.

Temperatures won’t be as cold Friday night, but we’re still looking at a light freeze across much of the area, especially south of the interstate.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest Saturday with sunshine propelling temperatures into the upper 50s east to low to mid-60s west.

The warmer weather will hold into Sunday ahead of a cold front dropping in from the north. Temperatures will be cooler closer to Central Missouri where upper 50s to low 60s are expected. Warmer weather will be enjoyed further south with mid to upper 60s common. Clouds will be on the increase by late in the day as the front pushes through.

Colder air will move in Monday night with some light rain possible by morning. An arctic front will push through around sunrise, causing temperatures to fall below freezing and light rain to transition over to a light wintry mix and then light snow or snow flurries. Any accumulations look light at this time. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s and low 30s with wind chills dropping into the teens as winds get gusty out of the north.

Bitter cold weather will continue through Wednesday morning with lows in the teens and highs Tuesday a little below freezing.

Temperatures moderate by mid-week but will remain chilly for this time of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

27°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
20°F Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F Mainly clear. Low around 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

39° / 20°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 60% 39° 20°

Friday

46° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 46° 31°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 43°

Sunday

66° / 35°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 66° 35°

Monday

35° / 15°
A mix of wintry precipitation early
A mix of wintry precipitation early 40% 35° 15°

Tuesday

29° / 17°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 29° 17°

Wednesday

41° / 27°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 41° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

11 PM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Clear
0%
24°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

5 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

6 AM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
21°

25°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

30°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

34°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

38°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

46°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

42°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

38°

6 PM
Clear
0%
38°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

9 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

10 PM
Clear
0%
33°

Trending Stories