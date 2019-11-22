Thursday, November 21 Evening Forecast

The day was a cloudy and damp one. Most of the rain in Springfield came with the front as it moved through late in the morning. This flipped the script on temperatures with morning highs in the low 60s with afternoon temperatures sliding through the 50s. The temperature slide will continue through the night with readings dropping into the mid-30s by morning.

Showers spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by late afternoon with more to follow throughout the night. Some of the showers could make a little noise with some isolated thunderstorm activity possible. Thunderstorms will mainly occur south of the interstate where the heavier rainfall totals will also occur.

Showers will taper off by sunrise with cloudy, cold and damp conditions to mark the beginning of Friday. These conditions won’t change much throughout the day with additional waves of light showers or drizzle expected, especially later in the afternoon. This will keep temperatures chilly with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s over Southwest Missouri to mid-40s to the northeast and southeast. Drier air will try to work in from the north leading to a bit of sun closer to Central Missouri.

Those breaks in the clouds will be short-lived with the core of the storm arriving Friday night. This will lead to another night of cold and damp conditions as light showers move through the area. Temperatures will also only be in the 30s. It looks like wintry weather chances are low and will tend to stay north and east of Springfield where some patchy freezing drizzle or snow flurries are possible later Friday night into Saturday morning.

The storm will be centered over the area as we wake up Saturday morning keeping a lingering chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle and very light snow going past sunrise Saturday.

The storm will exit east of the area by Saturday afternoon with partial clearing and chilly afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

The backend of the weekend looks beautiful with sunshine, light winds and afternoon temperatures that will get close to 60°.

The active pattern will continue through the week of Thanksgiving, but there will be some quiet days in there. Monday will be one of them with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

A storm will wrap up and move across the middle of the country on Tuesday. This will mean showers and windy weather for the Ozarks. Colder air wrapping into the storm could change the rain over to snow closer to Central Missouri later Tuesday. Little or no accumulation is expected at this time.

Quiet and chilly weather follows for travelers Wednesday. Another storm will dig into the Western U.S. bringing a chance for showers and milder weather to the area Thanksgiving through Black Friday. The storm will move out of the West heading into the weekend bringing more wet weather to the area.