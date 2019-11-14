Thursday, November 14 Evening Forecast

Cool and quiet weather will continue into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures tumbling through the 20s. The very light winds and clear skies will also be ideal for some patchy fog in areas typically prone to it, especially near the lakes and rivers.

TONIGHT’S FORECAST

Friday will start cold, but it should turn out to be one of the nicest days of the week with sunny skies throughout the day coupled with light winds and highs in the low 50s.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST

Saturday looks even nicer. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the morning won’t be as cold. Afternoon temperatures will be well into the 50s.

A cloudier stretch of weather will follow for Sunday into Monday as a pair of weak fronts move through. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies both days and a slight chance for showers on at least Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs in the low to mid-50s.

The pattern finally turns mild heading into the middle of next week as some troughiness develops in the Western U.S. This will help push milder air into the Ozarks with highs near 60° Tuesday and in the low to mid-60s Wednesday. Both days should feature a lot of sunshine and winds don’t look terribly strong.

WARMER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

A cold front will sweep into the area Thursday. Depending on the speed of the front, we could squeak out another mild day before clouds thicken up and showers move in.

