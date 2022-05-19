Happy Thursday!

Mid-May weather in the Ozarks can mean many things. The word for today will be ACTIVE! Over the next three days, we will have a chance of storms every day.



An upper-level disturbance is bringing rain and storms to the area throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. The bulk of this system will be along and north of I-44. Large hail and strong winds will be the greatest threat. Stronger storms could be possible around the St. Louis area.

Conditions should remain calm overnight and for much of Friday. An isolated storm will be possible on Friday, but the greatest threat of severe weather will be from an approaching cold front overnight Friday into Saturday. The cold front will be a slow mover, so we can expect heavy rainfall rates across the Ozarks. After midnight, we will see stronger storms begin to develop along that front as it moves into the area.



The cold front will drop temperatures by about 20 degrees as we head into Sunday. It does appear Sunday will be cloudy, but the driest day of the next few.

Stay dry out there today!



