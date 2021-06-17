Thursday, June 17, Evening Forecast

The heat is on across the Ozarks! We have our first heat-related advisory issued for parts of the Ozarks. Our northern counties will be in under a Heat Advisory Friday afternoon. Heat indices in those northern counties will be close to that 105 mark. The northern half of our viewing area has been getting a bit more toasty because their soil has been drier.

With a heat index above 100, you have to be very careful to stay hydrated and healthy. Know the signs listed below of heat illness.

By late Sunday, an approaching cold front will lag through our area. We will see an increase in the chance of rain and we will welcome much cooler temperatures. By Tuesday, our temperatures may even top out in the 70’s! (I really like the sound of that.)

Stay safe this weekend!