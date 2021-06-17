Thursday, June 17, Evening Forecast

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

The heat is on across the Ozarks! We have our first heat-related advisory issued for parts of the Ozarks. Our northern counties will be in under a Heat Advisory Friday afternoon. Heat indices in those northern counties will be close to that 105 mark. The northern half of our viewing area has been getting a bit more toasty because their soil has been drier.

With a heat index above 100, you have to be very careful to stay hydrated and healthy. Know the signs listed below of heat illness.

By late Sunday, an approaching cold front will lag through our area. We will see an increase in the chance of rain and we will welcome much cooler temperatures. By Tuesday, our temperatures may even top out in the 70’s! (I really like the sound of that.)

Stay safe this weekend!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Branson

95°F Sunny Feels like 104°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Harrison

91°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Rolla

93°F Sunny Feels like 103°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

West Plains

92°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Friday

95° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 95° 72°

Saturday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Sunday

94° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 94° 71°

Monday

83° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 57°

Tuesday

76° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 76° 56°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 82° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

83°

9 PM
Clear
1%
83°

80°

10 PM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

4 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

6 AM
Sunny
5%
73°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
74°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
78°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100