Thursday, July 29 Evening Forecast

Whew. It has been another hot one out there! Thankfully, this heat wave doesn’t rival the one back in 2012 or 1986 (when most of the records have been set for the few days we’ve seen the heat). Setting a record this time of year would require us to make it to the 100-degree mark.

Friday will continue with the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning until 9pm. We can expect a heat index near 110, making it dangerously hot. Friday will also be our 8th day in a row of temperatures in the 90’s. Each day that goes by with extreme heat makes it more dangerous, so take it easy out there.

The good news is that there is relief in sight! Saturday evening a cold front will move through. We could see a chance for severe weather. Three days out and we are under a marginal risk. We will also see the chance of widespread rain moving NW to SE. There will be a distinct cut-off of where the rain ends, so I won’t be too surprised if a few areas stay dry Saturday night.

Here is the really good news, next week will be cooler and less humid! Whew. (2 whew’s in blog post)

Be careful out there and stay cool!