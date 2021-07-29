Thursday, July 29 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 73°

Friday

96° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 96° 73°

Saturday

94° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 94° 69°

Sunday

84° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 58% 84° 64°

Monday

82° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
89°

85°

9 PM
Clear
1%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
2%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
2%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

Whew. It has been another hot one out there! Thankfully, this heat wave doesn’t rival the one back in 2012 or 1986 (when most of the records have been set for the few days we’ve seen the heat). Setting a record this time of year would require us to make it to the 100-degree mark.

Friday will continue with the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning until 9pm. We can expect a heat index near 110, making it dangerously hot. Friday will also be our 8th day in a row of temperatures in the 90’s. Each day that goes by with extreme heat makes it more dangerous, so take it easy out there.

The good news is that there is relief in sight! Saturday evening a cold front will move through. We could see a chance for severe weather. Three days out and we are under a marginal risk. We will also see the chance of widespread rain moving NW to SE. There will be a distinct cut-off of where the rain ends, so I won’t be too surprised if a few areas stay dry Saturday night.

Here is the really good news, next week will be cooler and less humid! Whew. (2 whew’s in blog post)

Be careful out there and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

92°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

96°F Sunny Feels like 106°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

95°F Sunny Feels like 103°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

94°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

95°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100