Happy Thursday!

A bit of good news to start your day; there is no heat advisory in effect for Thursday. Don’t be fooled, it’s still very, very hot. However, the humidity will be very low this afternoon, making the heat index near what the temperatures show. Unfortunately, this makes the Ozarks ripe for fire weather. There is no fire warning in place, but take extra precautions.

The heat and one hundred-degree temperatures will remain throughout the weekend. I do anticipate heat-related warnings to return tomorrow. If Springfield makes it a full six days at or above 100°, it will be the first time to do so since 1980! I think it’s entirely possible we reach that record.

Humidity will start to build back in late in the weekend. But, the start of next week starts to bring a shifting of patterns. The chance of rain will return! It will still be warm, but rain will help tremendously.